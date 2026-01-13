NDP urges government to listen to the public & extend consultation period for construction of deep geological repository

The Liberal government has begun their consultation period for the Initial Project Description of constructing a deep geological repository in Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace. Deep geological repositories are designed to contain used nuclear fuel underground for long-term storage and this project is projected to be the largest and most expensive waste management project in Canadian history – costing tens of billions of dollars and taking decades to complete. Despite the size of this project, the consultation window lasts only until February 4th, 2026.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice (Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie) insists that the government’s attempt to ignore public opinion creates unneeded risk for the local community. “The scope of this project is huge, as is the chance of risk for residents of Ignace and the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation. Rushing this project through before people even have a chance to read it over is another classic case of the Liberals refusing to work alongside other parties. This needs to be resolved.”

The initial project description is over 1200 pages long, and although the government pledges to take public comments in consideration, there is clearly not enough time for people to properly read over and identify issues with the project.

“This is an easy fix for the government to make – extend the public consultation period so that the public can properly look over and review this project. The government has the power to right this, the only question is if they want to,” added Boulerice.