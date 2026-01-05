Monday Morning News – January 5

Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill near -10.
Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of light snow and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -6 this evening and -12 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, sister (by marriage) of Anne Frank, has died at the age of 96. Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, she fled with her family to Amsterdam after Nazi Germany annexed Austria. She became friends with another Jewish girl of the same age, Anne Frank. Eva and her family, spent two years in hiding and were sent to Auschwitz where her father and brother died. After the war, she moved to England, married and had a son. In 1953, Eva’s mother married Frank’s father, Otto, the only member of his immediate family to survive. Anne Frank died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at the age of 15, months before the end of the war.
