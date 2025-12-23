PM Carney announces next Ambassador of Canada to the United States

December 22, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced that Mark Wiseman will become the next Ambassador of Canada to the United States, upon presentation of his credentials.

With a career spanning three decades in law, business, and finance, Mr. Wiseman has deep experience with both countries’ economies, financial markets, and institutions. He has a strong track record of unlocking new opportunities for Canadians, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, and as a current member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Once he becomes Ambassador as of February 15, 2026, Mr. Wiseman will be a key contributor to the government’s efforts to advance Canada-U.S. priorities, including secure borders, a strengthened trade and investment relationship, and cooperation between Canada and the United States on global challenges.

The Prime Minister extends his deep gratitude to Kirsten Hillman for her immense contributions as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. In addition to deepening Canada-U.S. ties, Ambassador Hillman has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests and promoted a stronger future for Canadian workers who depend on stable trade, families who count on a safe and secure border, and businesses who must navigate new global uncertainties.

“Mark Wiseman brings immense experience, extensive contacts, and deep commitment at this crucial time of transformation of our relationship with the United States. As a core member of our negotiating team, he will help advance the interests of Canadian workers, businesses, and institutions, while building opportunities for both Canada and the United States.” — The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada