Federal Offender arrested in Timmins

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on October 9th, 2025, has been apprehended in Timmins, ON.

Eric Richard Joseph Cardinal was located and arrested by the Timmins Police Service.

CARDINAL is serving a 3-year, 3-month sentence for;

Robbery

Armed Robbery

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Criminal Harassment

Theft Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Order- At large

Fail to Comply – probation Order x 2 counts

The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.