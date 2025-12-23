The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on October 9th, 2025, has been apprehended in Timmins, ON.
Eric Richard Joseph Cardinal was located and arrested by the Timmins Police Service.
CARDINAL is serving a 3-year, 3-month sentence for;
- Robbery
- Armed Robbery
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Criminal Harassment
- Theft Under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Order- At large
- Fail to Comply – probation Order x 2 counts
The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Letter to Doug Ford – Another Devastating Tragedy on Northern Ontario Highway - December 23, 2025
- NAPS lay charges in historic child abuse investigation - December 23, 2025
- Federal Offender arrested in Timmins - December 23, 2025