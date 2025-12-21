Highway Closures & Openings (22:28 p.m.)

Dec 21, 2025 at 02:40
New Closures:
Closed Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Cochrane
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami
Still Closed:
Hwy 17 – Wawa to Batchawana (17:10)
Dec 20, 2025 at 22:28
Open
Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa
Open
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami
Hwy 17 – \Wawa to Batchawana (17:10)
Dec 20, 2025 at 21:22
Open Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau
Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Batchawana
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami
Open Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst to Cochrane to Matheson
Open Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau (25-12-20 17:10)
Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Batchawana (25-12-20 17:10)
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14)
Dec 20, 2025 at 18:23
Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau (17:10)
Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Batchawana (17:10)
Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst to Cochrane to Matheson
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14)
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Beardmore
Additional Information – Beardmore, Gorge Creek lanes are alternated due to a collision
Dec 20, 2025 at 18:01
New Closures:
Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau
Hwy 17 – Wawa to White River
Hwy 17 – Wawa t0 Batchawana
Dec 20, 2025 at 15:39
ON511 is reporting a collision at Gorge Creek (Hwy11) east of Nipigon. Unconfirmed reports are that traffic is at a standstill and that four transports are involved in this incident. (14:28)
Dec 20, 2025 at 15:08
Closed:
Hwy. 11: Jct Hwy 11/625 to Matheson
Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14 a.m.)
Dec 20, 2025 at 12:24
New Closure:
Hwy. 101: Closed Matheson to Porcupine due to weather (12:06 p.m.)
Still Closed:
Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane
Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon
Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
Information from Ontario Provincial Police – Northeast Region, Update at 11:21 a.m.:
REOPENED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Longlac
CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane
Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon
Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist
Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
Incidents:
Hwy 11 reduced to one lane in the Matheson area due to a collision.
Hwy 17 vermillion bay pine road reduced to one lane due to a jackknifed TTU
Dec 20, 2025 at 11:01
Information from Ontario Provincial Police – Northeast Region, Update at 10:48 a.m.:
Reopening:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Longlac WB only
Closed:
Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst
Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane
Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon
Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist
Information from ON511 (Screenshot from 11:01 a.m.)
Dec 20, 2025 at 10:13
Poor weather conditions on Hwy 11 has closed Highway 11 from Kapuskasing (Clear Lake Road) to Gravel Road – Calvet Twp, Calstock. The highway closure was expanded 9:58 a.m.
At this time in Kapuskasing, westbound commercial motor vehicles are being directed by OPP to parking spaces. Please drive with care.
The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Kapuskasing.
Dec 20, 2025 at 09:34
Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 between Hearst and Gravel Road, Calstock. The highway was closed at 9:13 a.m.
Dec 20, 2025 at 02:39
Weather conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Longlac. The highway was closed at 1:43 a.m.
Dec 19, 2025 at 14:19
The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.
Dec 19, 2025 at 13:55
Hwy 11 closed Cochrane to Hearst due to weather.
Dec 19, 2025 at 13:12
Hwy 11, Geraldton the highway is closed from Geraldton to Cochrane due to poor road and weather conditions
Dec 19, 2025 at 13:05
OPP North-West Region and OPP North-East Region are advising the following roads are reopening/closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions:
REOPENING UNDERWAY:
-> Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst
-> Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge
-> Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau
-> Hwy. 17: White River to Batchawana Bay
This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
Motorists are urged to:
– Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
Dec 19, 2025 at 11:07
UPDATE (10:52 a.m.) Hwy. 17 has reopened between Nipigon and Schreiber.
=========
UPDATE (10:14 a.m.): Hwy. 11 between Hearst and Longlac remains impassable due to heavy snow and ice. Municipal partners and emergency services continue to check on stranded motorists, providing snacks, water, and access to washroom facilities. We ask for patience as safe travel is coordinated, with reopening anticipated in the coming hours. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.
=======
OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.
Dec 18, 2025 at 21:35
(UPDATE 9:30 p.m. EST): OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.
- Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 17 White River to Wawa
- Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic
Dec 18, 2025 at 17:30
From OPP North West Region on X – UPDATE (2:20 p.m. EST): Hwy 11 has reopened between between Hearst and Cochrane to local, non-commercial traffic only. This stretch remains closed for commercial vehicles. Nipigon to Hearst remains closed to all traffic.
Dec 18, 2025 at 06:01
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:55 a.m.
Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:54 a.m.
North West OPP urge motorists to:
