Highway Closures & Openings (22:28 p.m.)

New Closures: Closed Closed Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Cochrane Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami

Still Closed:

Hwy 17 – Wawa to Batchawana (17:10) Hwy 17 – Wawa to Batchawana (17:10)

Open Open Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa

Open Open Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami

Hwy 17 – \Wawa to Batchawana (17:10) Hwy 17 – \Wawa to Batchawana (17:10)

Open Open Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau Batchawana Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami

Open Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst to Cochrane to Matheson

Open Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins

Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau ( 25-12-20 17:10 ) Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau (

Batchawana ( 25-12-20 17:10 ) Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14)

Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau (17:10) Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau (17:10)

Batchawana (17:10) Hwy 17 – White River to Wawa to Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst to Cochrane to Matheson Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14) Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Beardmore Additional Information – Beardmore, Gorge Creek lanes are alternated due to a collision New Closures: Hwy 101 – Wawa to Chapleau

Hwy 17 – Wawa to White River

Hwy 17 – Wawa t0 Batchawana ON511 is reporting a collision at Gorge Creek (Hwy11) east of Nipigon. Unconfirmed reports are that traffic is at a standstill and that four transports are involved in this incident. (14:28) Closed: Hwy. 11: Jct Hwy 11/625 to Matheson Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Nagagami (10:14 a.m.) New Closure: Hwy. 101: Closed Matheson to Porcupine due to weather (12:06 p.m.)

Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins

Information from Ontario Provincial Police – Northeast Region, Update at 11:21 a.m.:

REOPENED: Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Longlac CLOSED: Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins

Incidents:

Hwy 11 reduced to one lane in the Matheson area due to a collision.

Hwy 17 vermillion bay pine road reduced to one lane due to a jackknifed TTU

Information from Ontario Provincial Police – Northeast Region, Update at 10:48 a.m.:

Reopening:

Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Longlac WB only

Closed:

Hwy. 11: Longlac to Hearst

Hwy. 11: Hearst to Cochrane

Hwy. 17: Terrace Bay to Marathon

Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge

Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Palmquist

Information from ON511 (Screenshot from 11:01 a.m.)

Poor weather conditions on Hwy 11 has closed Highway 11 from Kapuskasing (Clear Lake Road) to Gravel Road – Calvet Twp, Calstock. The highway closure was expanded 9:58 a.m.

At this time in Kapuskasing, westbound commercial motor vehicles are being directed by OPP to parking spaces. Please drive with care.

The highway is now closed from Nipigon to Kapuskasing.

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 between Hearst and Gravel Road, Calstock. The highway was closed at 9:13 a.m.

Weather conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Longlac. The highway was closed at 1:43 a.m.

The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.

Hwy 11 closed Cochrane to Hearst due to weather.

Hwy 11, Geraldton the highway is closed from Geraldton to Cochrane due to poor road and weather conditions

OPP North-West Region and OPP North-East Region are advising the following roads are reopening/closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions: REOPENING UNDERWAY: -> Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst -> Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge -> Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau -> Hwy. 17: White River to Batchawana Bay ROAD CLOSED: Hwy. 17: Schreiber to Marathon Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Hearst Hwy. 631: White River to Calstock This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information. Motorists are urged to: – Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary www.511on.ca – Monitorfor real-time updates www.weather.gc.ca – Checkfor weather alerts UPDATE (10:52 a.m.) Hwy. 17 has reopened between Nipigon and Schreiber. ========= UPDATE (10:14 a.m.): Hwy. 11 between Hearst and Longlac remains impassable due to heavy snow and ice. Municipal partners and emergency services continue to check on stranded motorists, providing snacks, water, and access to washroom facilities. We ask for patience as safe travel is coordinated, with reopening anticipated in the coming hours. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. ======= OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.

(UPDATE 9:30 p.m. EST): OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau

Highway 17 White River to Wawa

Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic

Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic

Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic

From OPP North West Region on X – UPDATE (2:20 p.m. EST): Hwy 11 has reopened between between Hearst and Cochrane to local, non-commercial traffic only. This stretch remains closed for commercial vehicles. Nipigon to Hearst remains closed to all traffic.

Dec 18, 2025 at 06:01

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:55 a.m.

Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:54 a.m.

North West OPP urge motorists to: