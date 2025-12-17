East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired after Traffic Complaint Received

A person was charged after police received a traffic complaint.

On December 15, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complainant regarding a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was observed on Ontario Avenue and a traffic stop conducted on Hillside Drive North. The driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage and cans of alcohol were observed in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Ethan BRISEBOIS, 20-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.