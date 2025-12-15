East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired after snowbank crash

A person was charged after police were called to a vehicle in the snowbank on Poplar Road at Lakeview Road.

On December 13, 2025, at approximately 7:15 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended the location and arrested the driver of the crashed grey pickup truck. The truck was consequently towed and impounded.

Austin ELSEMORE, 29-years-old, from Alvin, Texas was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.