Call for Applications: Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Committee Member

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation (SECFDC) is seeking an engaged, community-minded individual to serve as a member of the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) committee. The MAT committee provides strategic oversight and guidance on the allocation of Municipal Accommodation Tax revenues. These funds support tourism development, destination marketing and initiatives that enhance the visitor economy. Committee members play an important role in ensuring transparent, responsible, and impactful use of MAT funding. Roles and Responsibilities Review and provide recommendations on MAT revenue allocation and project funding proposals.

Support the development of strategies that strengthen local tourism and enhance visitor experience.

Monitor program outcomes and ensure alignment with legislative requirements.

Attend scheduled meetings monthly.

Contribute expertise in tourism, hospitality, or community engagement. Qualifications

We invite applications from individuals who: Have experience or strong interest in tourism, hospitality, or community engagement.

Possess sound judgement, strong analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate within a committee structure.

Are a resident within the Municipality of Wawa.

Can commit to regular meetings and reading of materials in advance. If you are interested in sitting on the MAT committee, please email a letter describing your attributes and a brief resume for the Committee’s Review to Heidi Trudeau at [email protected] by January 15th, 2026. If you need further information on the activities of SECFDC, please contact our office at (705) 856-1105 or by email [email protected] or visit our website at www.superioreastcfdc.ca

La Société d’aide au développement des collectivités du Supérieur EST (SADCSE) est à la recherche d’une personne engagée et soucieuse de la communauté pour siéger au comité de la taxe d’hébergement municipal. Le comité de la taxe d’hébergement municipal assure la supervision stratégique et fournit des orientations concernant l’affectation des recettes de la taxe d’hébergement municipal. Ces fonds soutiennent le développement du tourisme, le marketing des destinations et les initiatives qui dynamisent l’économie touristique. Les membres du comité jouent un rôle important pour garantir une utilisation transparente, responsable et efficace des fonds. Rôles et responsabilités Examiner et formuler des recommandations sur l’affectation des recettes de la taxe d’hébergement municipal et les propositions de financement de projets.

Soutenir l’élaboration de stratégies visant à renforcer le tourisme local et à améliorer l’expérience des visiteurs.

Suivre les résultats du programme et veiller à leur conformité avec les exigences législatives.

Assister aux réunions mensuelles.

Apporter son expertise en matière de tourisme, d’hôtellerie ou d’engagement communautaire. Qualifications

Nous invitons les personnes qui répondent aux critères suivants à postuler : Avoir de l’expérience ou un intérêt marqué pour le tourisme, l’hôtellerie ou l’engagement communautaire.

Posséder du bon jugement, de solides compétences analytiques et de la capacité de collaborer au sein d’un comité.

Être un résident de la municipalité de Wawa.

Être en mesure de s’engager à participer aux réunions régulières et à lire des documents à l’avance. Si le poste au comité de la taxe d’hébergement municipal vous intéresse, veuillez envoyer une lettre décrivant vos qualités et un bref curriculum vitae à Heidi Trudeau à [email protected] par le vendredi 9 janvier 2026. Pour obtenir plus d’informations sur les activités de la SADC, veuillez vous adresser à notre bureau au 705-856-1105 ou par courriel [email protected], ou consulter notre site Web à l’adresse www.superioreastcfdc.ca.