Snow Squall Watch

5:14 AM EST Friday 12 December 2025

Affecting:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River – Batchawana

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Lake effect snow likely tonight into Saturday.

What:

Local snowfall totals of 15 to 30 cm.

Poor visibility in areas of heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: Beginning this evening and continuing into Saturday. The worst conditions are expected Saturday.

Additional information: A weather system will bring snow to the area beginning this evening.

Embedded lake effect snow off Lake Superior and Lake Michigan is expected in the southwest winds ahead of this system tonight. As the weather system passes to the east late tonight into Saturday morning, winds will shift to the northwest with gusts up to 60 km/h. The lake effect snow will likely intensify with significant accumulations and blowing snow expected Saturday.

Conditions should improve by Saturday night. Travel may be hazardous. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.