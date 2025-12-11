OPP is urging extreme caution near bodies of water – No Ice is Safe Ice

As winter conditions set in, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging extreme caution near bodies of water. Even when lakes or rivers appear frozen, remember, no ice is safe ice.

Early-season ice is often dangerously thin and unpredictable. While some people enjoy snowmobiling or motorized recreational vehicles on frozen lakes and waterways, current ice conditions greatly increase the risk of breaking through the ice and experiencing cold-water immersion, which can become life-threatening within minutes. Taking unnecessary risks not only endangers individuals but also puts emergency responders in harm’s way during rescue efforts.

The OPP is urging the public to take every precaution to ensure a safe and enjoyable season. In particular, snowmobilers and those out enjoying motorized recreational vehicles are reminded to:

Remain on designated trails.

Avoid unfamiliar areas, particularly at night.

Check the weather and trail conditions before you leave.

Wear appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia.

Ensure your cellphone is fully charged.

Consider downloading the what3words app. This app aids first responders in pinpointing your location if you need help.

Never go out alone. Always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

Do not drink alcohol or consume drugs while on snowmobiles or other motorized vehicles. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reduce your body’s ability to stay warm in cold conditions.

Carry safety equipment such as ice picks and throw ropes in case you find yourself in an unsafe situation. Response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the weather conditions, and these tools can assist you while you wait for help to arrive.

Regularly inspect your snowmobile or other motorized vehicles to make sure it is in good mechanical condition.

Bring a first-aid kit and a survival kit.

If someone falls through the ice, call 911 immediately. Safe rescue efforts require appropriate equipment and training. You cannot help anyone if your safety is also at risk.

Make safety your priority this winter season. Take necessary steps to ensure you return home safely to your loved ones after a day enjoying the winter weather.

In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.