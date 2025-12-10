Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries early this morning and late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -10. Wind chill near -19. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -18 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Robin McDonald of Sault Ste. Marie, who matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the November 18, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000! With her windfall, Robin plans to pay some bills, save for her retirement, and enjoy a well-deserved vacation somewhere warm.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – December 10th - December 10, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions – Wednesday, December 10th - December 10, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - December 9, 2025