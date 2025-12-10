Ontario Liberal MPPs Call for the Sale of Existing American Liquor Inventory to Donate Profits to Food Banks

The Ontario Liberal Caucus issued the following statement regarding their call on the Ford government to urging Question Period to sell Ontario’s existing American liquor inventory so the profits can be donated to food banks.

We all agree that that pulling American liquor from the LCBO shelves sent a message. It was the right thing to do, and it felt good. What would feel even better is using the current economic situation to do some good here at home. We have an opportunity.

Instead of letting all that American liquor – which taxpayers already paid for – collect dust in a warehouse, let’s sell it and donate the profits to Ontario’s food banks.

We are not calling on the LCBO to make new orders. This has nothing to do with American companies benefitting. This is only about liquidating existing inventory so that more families can eat over the holidays.

Other provinces are already doing it. Manitoba, Newfoundland, PEI, and Nova Scotia seeing the benefit – they expect to donate millions to food banks and local charities.

This holiday season, more Ontarians than ever will rely on food banks to feed their families. This measure would make sure those food banks have enough food.

Ontario Liberal MPPs were disappointed to receive a resounding no from the government during Question Period.