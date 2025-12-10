Municipality of Wawa Partners with SECFDC to Administer Municipal Accommodation Funds

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation (SECFDC) to act as the third-party entity responsible for receiving and administering 50% of eligible Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) funds.

This partnership reflects Wawa’s commitment to fostering economic development and supporting tourism initiatives within the community. Under the agreement, Superior East CFDC will manage the allocation of these funds to projects and programs that enhance visitor experiences and promote sustainable growth in the region.

“The Municipal Accommodation Tax is an important tool for reinvesting in our local tourism economy,” said Maury O’Neill, Wawa CAO-Clerk. “By partnering with Superior East CFDC, we ensure that these funds are directed toward initiatives that strengthen our community and attract visitors.”

“Superior East CFDC looks forward to working with the Municipality and Committee on this important initiative. The funds will provide the opportunity to support tourism in the community,” said Tracy Amos, General Manager.

Superior East CFDC brings extensive experience in community development and project funding, making them an ideal partner to help maximize the impact of MAT revenues. An experienced MAT Committee will be formed consisting of Motel and Short-Term Accommodation operators, representatives from the tourism sector and a municipal appointee. Eligible funds will be used to support tourism-related activities, marketing campaigns, and infrastructure improvements that benefit both residents and visitors.

For more information about the Municipal Accommodation Tax and its role in supporting tourism development, please contact Alex Patterson at 705-856-2244 ex. 242.