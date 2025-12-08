Monday Morning News – December 8th

Weather:
Lake effect snow continues between Montreal River and the Sault witht otal local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Environment Canada warns that motorists may experience significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -29 this morning and -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Temperature rising to -4 by morning. Wind chill near -13.
News Tidbits:
- A large wide load will be travelling from Timmins to Dubreuilville with a 22ft wide load. They are scheduled to leave Timmins around 7:30 a.m. (Wawa-news.com estimates 10 am in Chapleau, 1 pm in Wawa, 2 pm Jct of 17/519)
- It was good to hear of the 62 cultural items from the Vatican that were repatriated to Canada on Saturday. Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (right) and Natan Obed, President of ITK, welcomed the arrival of the Inuvialuit kayak that had previously been in the collection of the Vatican Museums for 100 years. Everything was trucked to the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. It will rest there before Inuit items including the kayak are unwrapped and seen for the first time next week by Inuit experts and leaders. “We are proud that after 100 years our Kayak is returning to the Inuvialuit Settlement Region. It is believed to be one of only five of its kind built more than a century ago, and the IRC wants it back to benefit Inuvialuit culture and communities in the Western Arctic, said Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
