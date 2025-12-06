PM Carney on the passing of Frank Gehry

December 5, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

“I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Frank Gehry, a Canadian-born architect whose bold and visionary work earned him recognition and acclaim throughout the world.

Mr. Gehry’s groundbreaking approach defined modern architecture – combining new materials and shapes never before seen in his field. His unmistakable vision lives on in iconic buildings around the world, including the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto.

He inspired and mentored countless architects, and his visionary work was recognised with his profession’s most prestigious award, the Pritzker Architecture Prize. In 2002, he was appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada, and in 2019, he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Gehry’s family and friends, and to the many admirers of his work.”