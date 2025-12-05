Friday Morning News – December 5th

Weather:
Snow Squall Warning:
Snow squalls continuing into early this afternoon. Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm. Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow. Continuing into early this afternoon.
- Today – Snow squalls or flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming light later this morning. High -3. Wind chill -13 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Snow squalls or flurries changing to flurries overnight. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -13. Wind chill -9 this evening and -15 overnight.
