Poor Conditions at Montreal River Hill close Highway 17 – OPEN

ON511 has notified that Highway 17 is open. ‘Find my Plow’ is showing 6 plows working between Wawa and the Sault at this time. Please be aware of changing road conditions and travel safely.

OPP have been seen removing the barricade preventing travel south on Highway 17.

ON511 has not yet officially notified via alert or on the website that the highway is open.

Road conditions have improved and vehicles have been moving down the hill.

Traffic on the hill is beginning to move.It appears that some of the transports headed down the hill have moved. ‘Track my Plow’ on ON511 shows two plows working the hill.

Road conditions still do not look very good at this time.

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa (Pinewood Drive) and Batchawana Bay (Junction of 17/563) due to Highway 17 being blocked at the Montreal River Hill.





OPP are currently stopping traffic from heading south to Sault Ste. Marie on Highway 17. There are multiple vehicles stuck on the Montreal River Hill at this time, as you can see on the screen clip above from ON511 webcam at Montreal River Hill. At this time, the snow fall has become heavier.