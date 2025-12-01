Monday Morning News – December 1st

Weather: Snow Squall Warning
- Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -4. Wind chill -17 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow this evening. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -8. Wind chill -13 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to The Golden Nuggets who took the Open Division Championship, and the Wawa Coasters who won the Rec Division. A special thanks to The Golden Nuggets who donated their winnings to Wawa Minor Hockey.
