The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train will tour Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across our network.

It will be a country music Christmas this year with Jade Eagleson and Teigen Gayse performing from the decorated boxcar stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation towards the hosting community.

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.