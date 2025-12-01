Breaking News

2025 CPKC Holiday Train

The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train will tour Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across our network.

It will be a country music Christmas this year with Jade Eagleson and Teigen Gayse performing from the decorated boxcar stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation towards the hosting community.

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

Chapleau: 

16:15 – 16:45 – 50 Dufferin Street

White River:

21:00 – 21:30 – 102 Winnipeg Street

Mobert (December 2nd):

09:15 – 09:45 – Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office

Marathon: 

12:30 – 13:00 – Curling Club – Stevens Avenue

 

 

