Greenstone OPP – Investigation continues into fatal pedestrian collision

Members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision involving a transport truck and a pedestrian in Longlac.

On Friday, November 28, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Greenstone OPP and emergency services assisted by the North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement, Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams responded to reports of a collision on Highway 11 in Long Lake First Nation, west of Longlac.

An individual was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased. Highway 11 remains closed between Hearst and Nipigon due to the ongoing police investigation.

No further information available at this time.

OPP is asking anyone who may have information or video footage related to this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.