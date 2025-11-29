DOUGHERTY, Allen James

December 27, 1954 – November 25, 2025

Allen passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Tuesday November 25, 2025 at the age of 70 years.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of his life will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, 3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa on Friday December 19, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For those that wish, messages of remembrance may be left at www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

Memorial donations made to Iris Place would be appreciated by the family. For those wishing to donate, cheques made payable to:

Iris Place c/o CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association)

P.O. Box 526,

96 Broadway Avenue,

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, 140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, ON 1-800-439-4937. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca