Thursday Morning News – November 27th

Weather: Winter Storm Warning
- Today – Periods of snow. Blowing snow early this morning. Local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High -4. Wind chill near -16.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8. Wind chill near -15.
News Tidbits:
- The Sault College Women’s Hockey program is hosting a two-day holiday skills clinic December 29 and 30, open to young female athletes in three age divisions (Ages 5–7, Ages 8–10, Ages 11–14). Contact Sault College to register.
- Hut 8, a Miami-based cryptocurrency and digital technology company, is selling a portfolio of natural gas-fuelled power plants in Iroquois Falls, Kapuskasing, North Bay and Kingston to TransAlta, one of Canada’s largest publicly traded power producers
- Snowfall amounts in centimetres as of 5:00 p.m. EST, November 26th: Marathon 44, Wawa 21. Chapleau 18, and Kapuskasing 13.
