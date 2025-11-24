Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Hwy 61

On November 24th, 2025, at approximately 3:54 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and motorcycle along Highway 61 at Hanna Road, within the Municipality of Neebing.

One individual, 58 years old, of Oliver Paipoonge, has been pronounced deceased as a result of the collision and the investigation remains on-going.

Highway 61, between Hacquoil Road and Highway 130 remains closed and the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team & OPP Collision Re-Constructionists have been engaged.