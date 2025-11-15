WOODS, Robert “Bob”

After a brief battle with cancer Bob decided to proceed with the MAID program on Saturday, November 8, 2025, he was in his 84th year. Predeceased by his mother Mary Woods, and beloved sister Sharon. Survived by his sons Derek, Brent (Priscilla) and Todd and sister Brenda Wasilewski. He will be missed by his grandchildren Ryker, Cam, Cole and Jake. Bob will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Stephanie (Bill), Dana (Jordan), Michael (Tina), Jason and Nichol.

Bob was born in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec on November 12, 1940 and moved to Chapleau, Ontario at a young age and considered it his home. Bob aka Bowman IYKYK, was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golf. As known to all, Bob was a diehard Toronto Maple Leaf fan and was a staunch Soo Greyhounds fan and season ticket holder. Bob found many summers refuge at Borden/Loon Lake. After 37 years of service with CP Rail, Bob retired to North Bay, eventually settling in Sault Ste Marie.

As per Bob’s wishes, cremation will take place, and no visitation or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) or the Canadian Cancer Society.

The family has eternal gratitude to the staff at the Sault Area Hospital – especially his Nurse Practitioner Amy Esposito, Dr. Rassouli, Oncologist, Nurse Jen, Oncology, Dr. Buehner and Dr. Bowen, Palliative care. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to Dr. O’Brien, MAID. Bob was truly fortunate to receive such dedicated care in his final stages. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.northwoodfuneral.com

“This Is Our Year”