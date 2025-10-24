In Memory – Jesse James Irvine

In Memory of our beloved son, brother Jesse James Irvine – Forever 25

October 20, 1999 to October 24, 2024

It’s been a year, October 24th since you passed; and a year of following you to all the special places you loved, sharing your memory, your laughter, your love.

The words, “Quiet Strength” resonate in my mind and how true it is for you.

We wish to thank our family, friends, Jesses friends and his teachers for the kindness, comfort and patience as we grieve our son, brother and learn to live without him and the memories of his beautiful life.

Baamaapii our boy, love

mom & dad, Jen & Bill, and your beautiful sisters Jacklynn & Brittany Irvine