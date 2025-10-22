Wednesday Morning News – October 22nd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Overcast. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.
- Thursday – Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or wet flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Motorists heading south to Sault Ste. Marie should be careful around the Crescent Lake area. A transport trailer on its side will be removed today. Please be aware of emergency services, and obey flaggers directing traffic.
- WooHoo! For the first time since 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series! Game one of the seven-game series against the LA Dodgers is Friday night.
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra to host Mayor Ken Boshcoff’s inaugural Mayor’s Ball for the Arts on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, at the Delta Hotel. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, captivating live performances by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and exciting live and silent auctions—all in support of the TBSO’s music education and community engagement programs. Proceeds from the event will directly support the Symphony and their education and outreach initiatives, which bring live orchestral music to classrooms, community centres and care facilities throughout Northwestern Ontario. Ticket sales will open November 8th, 2025.
