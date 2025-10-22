Curling Training for New Curlers!

The Wawa Curling Club is offering training for new curlers wishing to learn the in and outs of curling. A light lunch, juice/water will be provided. Instuctors are Rob & Jeanne MacLeod of Sault Ste. Marie. The Curling Training will be held on November 1, 2025 in two sessions, and is sponsored by the Wawa Curling Club and Volunteers.

Students, Grade 5+:

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please sign up at your school. Preference: New registered students.

Adults:

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please sign up via email: [email protected]. Preference: New registered curlers.

There are limited spaces, so please register today.