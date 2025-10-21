Monday Morning News – October 21st

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain. Low plus 5.
- Wednesday – Periods of rain ending late in the morning then cloudy with 70% chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- WooHoo! For the first time since 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series! Game one of the seven-game series against the LA Dodgers is Friday night.
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra to host Mayor Ken Boshcoff’s inaugural Mayor’s Ball for the Arts on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, at the Delta Hotel. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, captivating live performances by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and exciting live and silent auctions—all in support of the TBSO’s music education and community engagement programs. Proceeds from the event will directly support the Symphony and their education and outreach initiatives, which bring live orchestral music to classrooms, community centres and care facilities throughout Northwestern Ontario. Ticket sales will open November 8th, 2025.
