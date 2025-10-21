Monday Morning News – October 21st

Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra to host Mayor Ken Boshcoff’s inaugural Mayor’s Ball for the Arts on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, at the Delta Hotel. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, captivating live performances by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and exciting live and silent auctions—all in support of the TBSO’s music education and community engagement programs. Proceeds from the event will directly support the Symphony and their education and outreach initiatives, which bring live orchestral music to classrooms, community centres and care facilities throughout Northwestern Ontario. Ticket sales will open November 8th, 2025.