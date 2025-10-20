Monday Morning News – October 20th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers this evening. Periods of rain beginning near midnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low 6.
- Tuesday – Rain. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 1 or low.
- Tuesday Night – Showers. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits:
- St. Augustine will be collecting empties in November! Start saving up and spread the word! Date in November coming soon!
- Sault College is proud to announce that its standalone Honours Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) and Bridge programs have received official accreditation from the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN), meeting rigorous national standards for nursing education excellence. Prior to this achievement, Sault College’s nursing programs were accredited in collaboration with Laurentian University. This marks the first time the college has received CASN accreditation as a fully independent provider of nursing education, highlighting a new chapter in our commitment to future nurses.
