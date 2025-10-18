Saturday Morning News – October 18th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of showers overnight. Fog patches overnight. Low 8.
- Sunday – Periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of showers. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Businesses are working around Canada Post. Wawa Pharmacy is introducing a free private delivery service right at your doorstep. They started this week on Thursday, and every Thursday going forward, they will be offering home delivery for their customers in Dubreuilville and White River.
