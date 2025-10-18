FONOM & NOMA – Thank Feds & Province for their Partnership to Keep Kap Paper Operating

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) are expressing their sincere appreciation to the Government of Canada, Premier Doug Ford, and the Province of Ontario for their coordinated efforts to keep the Kapuskasing Paper facility operating.

This joint support provides much-needed stability to families, workers, and businesses across Northeastern Ontario. The decision ensures that a cornerstone of the regional forestry supply chain — vital to Canada’s housing and construction goals — continues to operate and support communities that depend on its success.

FONOM President Dave Plourde said the announcement reflects the power of collaboration between governments and Northern communities:

“On behalf of FONOM and the people of Northeastern Ontario, I want to thank both the federal and provincial governments for stepping up for Kapuskasing and the entire forestry sector. This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when all levels of government collaborate to protect jobs and ensure a sustainable future for the North. The continued operation of Kap Paper means stability for families and hope for the next generation.”

NOMA President Rick Dumas echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the regional and national significance of the mill: “This is a win not only for Kapuskasing but for all of Northern Ontario and Canada’s housing sector. The forestry industry is the backbone of our northern economy, and Kap Paper is a critical link in that chain. We deeply appreciate the leadership shown by the federal government, Premier Ford, and Ministers Harris and Holland in finding a path forward that keeps people

working and our communities strong.”

The forestry sector remains one of Northern Ontario’s most important economic drivers, connecting sawmills, trucking operations, contractors, and service providers across the region.

The continued operation of Kap Paper protects thousands of direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing the importance of the North’s contribution to national priorities, including affordable housing and sustainable economic growth.

FONOM and NOMA also acknowledged the constructive engagement from federal and provincial officials throughout the process, noting that their responsiveness and cooperation made this outcome possible.

“When Northern voices are heard, the results speak for themselves,” added Plourde. “This outcome is a clear example of partnership in action — and a model for how governments can work together to strengthen our communities.”