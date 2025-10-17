Friday Morning News – October 17th

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30% chance of showers or drizzle. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle early this evening. A few showers and periods of drizzle beginning this evening and ending overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 9.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
- Saturday Night – Increasing cloudiness. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear of the death of Spaceman/Space Ace Paul Daniel ‘Ace’ Frehley was the original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and a founding member of Kiss. He passed away in Morristown, New Jersey, with his family by his side in the afternoon, October 16th, 2025. In 2024, he played at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace. The setlist was: Shock Me, Deuce, 10,000 Volts, Shout It Out Loud, Love Gun, Rocket Ride, New York Groove, Rip It Out, Detroit Rock City, Cold Gin, and Rock and Roll All Nite.
- Are you ready to run? You can still register for the Wawa Trifecta (Saturday and Sunday). Sign up to run one, two or all three races.
