Thursday Morning News – October 16th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 8.
- Friday – Showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
- Friday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling west today (along Hwy 17), ON511 is warning that there may be a lane reduction (closure) at DM 712, Caver’s Hill due to a disabled vehicle. With fog conditions, drive with care.
- To recognize today as International Credit Union Day (2025 theme being Cooperation for a Prosperous World), the Northern Credit Union in the Soo has made a $10,000 donation to organizations working to reduce food insecurity in Ontario and celebrating members and communities at its branches. The Northern Credit Union has 25 branches.
- All week long, active sunspot 4246 has been puffing CMEs toward Earth–at least three of them. Although the CMEs are individually faint and relatively slow, they could combine to cause a G2-class geomagnetic storm when they arrive on Oct. 16th. – Spaceweather.com
