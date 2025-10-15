Wednesday Morning News – October 15th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1.
- Thursday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- There has been no updates on the current ‘shelter-in-place’ at Brunswick House First Nation. The last update was yesterday – confiring the shelter-in-place and to advise that school busses had been cancelled.
- Work is underway to build two new long-term care homes on Manitoulin Island — the St. Joseph’s Lodge in Gore Bay and the Wikwemikong Nursing Home. These homes will add a combined 40 new and 120 redeveloped beds to the community.
- As many as 3 CMEs are approaching Earth. According to a NOAA model, they could spark G2-class geomagnetic storms when they arrive on Oct. 16-17. High-latitude sky watchers (including observers in northern-tier US states) should be alert for auroras. – Spaceweather.com
