FONOM Elects New Leadership at Parry Sound Board Meeting

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) held its Board of Directors meeting in Parry Sound on Friday, October 3rd, where the organization elected its new executive.

Mayor Dave Plourde of Kapuskasing was acclaimed as President of FONOM, succeeding Danny Whalen, who was recognized for his 15 years of service on the Board, including the past eight years as President.

The Board also elected Deputy Mayor Maggie Horsfield of North Bay as First Vice-President, and Mayor Lynn Watson of Echo Bay as Second Vice-President.

FONOM extended its sincere appreciation to Danny Whalen for his dedication and leadership. During his presidency, he:

Steered FONOM through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supported SpaceX in securing Canadian BETA Test approval from the CRTC.

Leveraged FONOM’s political capital to host the second and third Northern Leaders’ Debates, giving Northern Ontario a stronger voice in provincial discussions.

Championed the GoNorth Project, which has reached over one million unique viewers, showcasing the opportunities of Northern Ontario.

Spearheaded advocacy on bail reform, ensuring community safety remained a top priority.

Worked with Minister Sylvia Jones, as Solicitor General, to secure financial compensation for volunteer fire services when called to respond within unincorporated areas.

Worked collaboratively with all political parties, respecting diverse viewpoints while always advocating for the needs of FONOM’s members.

“Danny has left a remarkable mark on FONOM and on Northern Ontario,” said incoming President Dave Plourde. “His leadership, vision, and tireless advocacy have strengthened our voice and advanced the priorities of our communities. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his years of service.”

In addition to the election, the Board:

Received a presentation from its auditor, Baker Tilly, on the 2024-2025 audit, confirming a clean audit.

Discussed municipal concerns regarding Speed Camera resolutions.

FONOM looks forward to building on this momentum under its new leadership team as it continues to advocate for municipalities across Northeastern Ontario.