Kapuskasing, Hearst, Cochrane and Chapleau Welcome Path Forward for Kap Paper

October 3, 2025

The Towns of Kapuskasing, Hearst, Cochrane and Chapleau today thanked the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada for agreeing to a path forward that provides near-term stability for Kap Paper while partners continue work on a long-term solution. The shared focus is protecting jobs and supporting the regional economy across Northeastern Ontario.

Details will be shared as they are finalized. In the meantime, municipal leaders will continue working with Kap Paper and both levels of government on a plan that supports modernization and long-term competitiveness.

“Residents, employees and local businesses have shown real resolve,” said Dave Plourde, Mayor of Kapuskasing. “We appreciate the constructive approach from our provincial and federal partners. We’ll keep working together to secure a durable, long-term future.”

“This is what collaboration looks like,” said Roger Sigouin, Mayor of Hearst. “Today’s step gives our communities the time we need to keep moving forward—calmly, deliberately, and with people at the centre.”

The communities thank the Province of Ontario for its previous support and for helping establish this near-term stability plan. We also appreciate the Government of Canada’s constructive engagement—including the ongoing efforts of Minister Mélanie Joly, Minister Patty Hajdu, officials at Finance Canada, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Kap Paper extends thanks to its employees, union partners, customers, suppliers and regional stakeholders for standing with the mill while partners complete the work ahead.

About Kap Paper

Kap Paper is a Northern Ontario mill with more than a century of roots in the community. The company and its regional partners support a broad ecosystem of workers, contractors and local businesses across the Northeast.