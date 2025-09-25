ADSB Reports Significant Enrolment Growth

Algoma District School Board (ADSB) senior staff shared a very positive update on opening enrolment numbers at the Board’s first Regular Meeting of the 2025–2026 school year, held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Superintendents Frank Palumbo and Joe Maurice reported that ADSB schools have welcomed 428 more students than originally projected in the March 2025 Director’s Report. This includes an increase of 264 students in JK to Grade 8 and 164 additional students at the secondary level.

They also noted that schools are continuing to register students, particularly in secondary, adult, and alternative programs. As a result, enrolment is expected to rise slightly before the end of the month. ADSB is still determining secondary staffing needs for Semester 1.

Schools are currently reviewing their class sizes to determine which additional staffing might be needed for this semester. The Board will review Semester 2 needs in January.

Board Chair Jennifer Sarlo called the news encouraging. “We are seeing a trend of increased enrolment numbers over time in our local communities,” she said. “We are always thankful that families have confidence in our schools and our staff. We feel confident that ADSB really does have a program for every student, and this is reflected in the specific programs students are choosing. ADSB is proud to serve all students and welcomes new students and families into its learning community of ‘Confident learners, Caring citizens.’”