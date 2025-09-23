Tuesday Morning News – September 23

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.
- Wednesday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Evening – Night Clear. Low 9.
