Between the Covers – September 22nd

Please note that the Wawa Public Library will be closed in observance of Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday, September 30.

October is coming soon, and it is a busy month!

We are celebrating Canadian Library Month as well as First Nations Public Library Week from October 6th until October 11th and Ontario Public Library Week from October 20th until October 25th! October is also Dyslexia Awareness Month! We are also supporting Alzheimer’s and Dementia by donating all used books and DVD sales to the Alzheimer Society! We are still confirming different events so watch out for the October calendar coming soon!

We will be kicking off First Nations Public Library Week with a Paint Day with Christina! We have space available for 10 so please register ahead if you are sure you are going to attend. Immediately following the Paint Day, the Eagle Medicine Singers will be here to sing and drum! We will have more seating at that time so please join us! This is a free event

Carolle is back at the Wawa Public Library with her Finger Weaving. Join us and learn a fun, new crafting skill. Newcomers are welcome!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf are “The Book of Sheen” by Charlie Sheen, “The Oligarch’s Daughter” by Joseph Finder, “Framed in Death” by J.D. Robb and “Still Butterflies” by B. Evans.

En Français, nous avons “Ils était une fois en Octobre” par Marie-Krystel Gendron.

Staff Pick of the Week is “West of Wawa” by Lisa De Nikolits! From Goodreads with a rating of 3.69

Emotionally battered and bruised, 29-year-old Australian immigrant Benny is looking for escape, not redemption. Escape from herself and the dismal failures of her life: her first solo art exhibition is panned by critics and her husband left her for an Andy Warhol look-alike. Isolated from her family, her career as an abstract artist in ruins, she comes to Canada and finds solace working eighteen hours a day as a graphic designer in a disreputable agency. Numbing her pain with hard work, she self-medicates with prescription meds and becomes involved in a series of increasingly dubious relationships with ill-suited unreliable men who lead her into danger. Cutting all ties, Benny leaves her job and sets off on a road trip adventure across Canada, hoping she will discover who she wants to be and where she wants to be it. This coming-of-age novel is narrated with wry humor and filled with a cast of engaging characters. A tale of sexual adventure and feminist learning, Benny looks for escape but emerges a heroine instead; with mistakes, epiphanies and friendships helping forge her a home and a sense of identity in the true North.

Aftershool Clubs begin on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! We look forward to another school year of fun programming! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290!

Makerspace Station

Thanks to a wonderful donation earlier this year from Nextbridge East-West Tie Line, we finally have our Makerspace Station ready! Makerspace equipment is for in-library use, by the public! So, if you have a quick sewing job to do or if you have a t-shirt to spice up with a picture or need a 3D Print stop in at the Wawa Public Library and check it out!

Clubs:

POKEMON – If you are interested in trading cards or battling decks or joining raids in Pokemon Go! Check out the Pokemon Club! Come with a fully charged phone or tablet, or a battle-ready deck, or with your pristine trading cards and have some fun! See you then!

Senior’s Corner:

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for Wawa and Area Victims Services. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, socks and scarves; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. We are also knitting Dubuza dolls to give to children who may be involved in a crisis situation.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!