Weapon seized, multiple charges laid after driver flees R.I.D.E. check, drives into White Lake

Two men from Blind River are facing a number of charges after fleeing a R.I.D.E. check and driving a vehicle into a lake in Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg.

Officers with the Anishinabek Police Service were conducting a R.I.D.E. program in Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg on the evening of September 16, 2025 when a BMW entered the R.I.D.E. check. Officers identified the driver as being a suspended driver and also detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. After being asked by officers to pull the vehicle over, the driver instead accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, continuing through the community, before entering White Lake and coming to rest underwater, approximately 50’ from shore.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and began swimming across the lake towards White Lake Provincial Park before finally returning to the beach. A high-risk arrest was conducted on the beach and both parties were taken into custody without incident.

A Glock 22 has since been recovered from the scene. The Glock was loaded with five hollow point bullets, had an extended magazine, and was equipped with a Glock switch (an illegal, aftermarket device attached to the rear of the slide that renders the gun into a fully automatic weapon). Its serial number had been defaced.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male from Blind River, is charged with:

Driving While under Suspension

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (x 1 count for the switch)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (x 1 count for the extended magazine)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Making an Automatic Firearm

Additionally, the following charges were laid against the same individual for a June 16, 2025 incident in Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg in which he was the operator of a utility terrain vehicle (side-by-side) involved in a collision that left one person with serious injuries:

Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm

Obstruct Justice

The passenger, a 21-year-old male from Blind River, is charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (x 1 count for the switch)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (x 1 count for the extended magazine)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Making an Automatic Weapon

Both individuals were held for bail.

At the time of the incident, both accused had been residing with community members. As a result, under the new Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Trespassing and Safety Naaknigewin, trespass notices have been issued to both parties by the Anishinabek Police Service. This law – in effect since September 3rd, 2025 – provides APS officers with the lawful authority required to work with the community to trespass individuals who are causing harm. This is the first incident in which the Naaknigewin has been applied in this community.

Community safety is a shared responsibility. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online or through a mobile app. Crime Stoppers guarantees the anonymity of tipsters and doesn’t ask for personal information. Tips that lead to successful investigations and resolutions may be eligible for cash rewards.