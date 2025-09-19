Open Letter to Snowmobilers, Community Stakeholders, and Trail Users From Craig Colbourne, Marathon Sno-Kickers Snowmobile Club

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has announced a province-wide trail reduction for the upcoming snowmobile season in response to rising expenses and lower revenues. One of the proposed cuts would end the D Trail at White River—the main connector between Marathon and the rest of Ontario. If approved, this decision would eliminate all groomed trails serving the towns of Marathon and Manitouwadge.

As one of the Marathon Sno-Kickers’ longest-serving volunteers, I find this proposal devastating. After the closure of other North Shore clubs in 2010, our members worked tirelessly to keep snowmobiling alive. We adopted and maintained former trails from the Manitouwadge and White River clubs and built a thriving organization once again.

Our club is not in financial difficulty. In fact, we have consistently sold more trail permits each season since 2010. This reduction is purely a provincial cost-cutting measure—not a reflection of local demand or sustainability.

I am reaching out to snowmobilers, community stakeholders, trail users, and anyone who values winter tourism and recreation in Northwestern Ontario. We need your support to present a strong, united case to the OFSC and urge them to reconsider. I am also engaging our Member of Parliament, Member of Provincial Parliament, and North Shore mayors to add their voices.

I understand that speaking publicly may not sit well with the OFSC, and I apologize if this letter challenges any internal policies. But after a lifetime of volunteering for this organization, I believe we have everything to gain and nothing to lose by advocating for our trails.

If you are willing to help or share ideas, please contact me directly. Together we can work to preserve a cherished winter pastime and a vital piece of our region’s tourism economy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can provide.