Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 12.
- Thursday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 6.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – September 17 - September 17, 2025
- Derailment in Sultan Area - September 16, 2025
- Temporary Courtesy Pickup of Potential Bear Food Sources - September 16, 2025