Temporary Courtesy Pickup of Potential Bear Food Sources

The Ministry of Natural Resources in Wawa is providing a temporary courtesy pickup of apples, crab apples, rose-hips, tomatoes or any other potential food source available for bears. You are asked to bag or box and clearly label the container. Call or text 705-992-5602 and provide the address for pickup.

You are asked to not leave any harvest stocked up outside overnight.

