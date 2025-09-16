Derailment in Sultan Area

At 5:59 p.m. the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tweeted that they are deploying to a train derailment near Chapleau, Ontario.
Sep 16, 2025 at 15:50
OPP Northeast Communications is advising that a train derailment has occurred just outside of Sultan, in the Chapleau area. OPP state that there are no hazardous materials on the train and there are currently no safety concerns for the surrounding community.
