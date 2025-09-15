Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 15.
News Tidbits:
- Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie has resigned as Ontario Liberal Party leader after only 57% of members voted against holding a new leadership race.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- OPP – Spoofing of OPP Officers - September 15, 2025
- Monday Morning News – September 15 - September 15, 2025
- Keeping Homes and Communities Safe from Bears - September 13, 2025