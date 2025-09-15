Breaking News

Monday Morning News – September 15

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
  • Tuesday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25.
  • Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 15.

News Tidbits:

  • Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie has resigned as Ontario Liberal Party leader after only 57% of members voted against holding a new leadership race.
Brenda Stockton
