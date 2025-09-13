Keeping Homes and Communities Safe from Bears

Bears entering populated areas aren’t always a threat to public safety, but safety is at risk when a bear exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour. Below are tips to reduce your chances of attracting bears and what to do if you encounter one.

Reduce the chances of attracting bears by:

Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids (indoors if possible)\

Washing garbage containers and dumpsters frequently using a strong disinfectant to reduce odours

Waiting until garbage pickup day to put out garbage

Keeping pet food indoors

Cleaning food residue and grease from outdoor barbecue grills, including the grease trap, after each use

Storing bird feeders for the spring (you can offer birds natural alternatives, such as flowers, nesting boxes and fresh water)

Turning compost regularly and keeping meat, fish, or sweet foods like fruit out of your composter

Keeping meat and fish scraps in the freezer until garbage collection day

Picking fruits and berries from the ground and trees as they ripen

If you encounter a bear:

Call 911 or your local police if your safety is at risk

Remain calm – often the bear is just passing through and will move on if no food source is found

If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone and remove other people and dogs from the area

Keep away from the bear, and do not block its exit

Tell others of its location and warn them to keep away, and bring children and pets indoors

If near a building or car, get inside as a precaution

If the bear was attracted to food or garbage, remove these items after the bear leaves to discourage the bear from returning

• Keep dogs on leash and away from bears

• Keep dogs on leash and away from bears If you have a conflict with a bear, call the Bear Wise line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 for advice on how to avoid human-bear encounters during bear season (April 1 to November 30)

If a bear approaches you:

Slowly back away while watching the bear

If a bear tries to approach you, do not turn and run— make noise, throw rocks or sticks, and make yourself appear as big as possible

Carry a noise-making device such as a whistle or air horn, and use it if necessary

If the bear continues to approach you, keep backing away slowly while acting aggressively towards the bear

If you are carrying bear repellent, make sure you are familiar with the product and how it is used, using it only if the bear is attacking you or is extremely close to you

Bear attacks are rare, however, if a bear does attack, do not play dead unless you are sure it is a mother bear attacking you in defence of cubs

Fighting back is the best chance of discouraging a bear from continuing its attack, so use a large stick, a rock, or anything else that you can to deter the bear

Quick Facts:

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or your local police at 1-888-310-1122

For advice on reducing bear attractants, call the Bear Wise reporting line toll-free at 1-866-514- 2327; hearing impaired (TTY) 1-705-945-7641. You will be connected directly with a live operator during bear season (April 1 to November 30

Learn More:

Visit ontario.ca/bearwise for more information on bears.

ontario.ca/natural-resources-news

Editor’s Note: In Wawa, the Bear/Animal Wise-Wawa group offers a place to post your photos and information about bear/animal sightings.