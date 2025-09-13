CORSTON, Randall “Randy”

It is with deep sadness that the family of Randall (Randy) Corston announces his passing on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the Chapleau General Hospital.

Randy was the beloved husband of Colette (nee Sabourin) with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. He was the “favorite” dad of Maegan (Jeff) and best grandpa to Haylen and Ryker. He will also be missed by his “little buddy” Koda. Coffee dates, spirited conversations and many of laughs will be missed by his “adopted son” Mike (Karen) and his best chum Graham. He was also a very special uncle to June and Luke. Randy was the son of Cecil and Luella (pre-deceased), survived by brother Keeter (Marielle) (late Liz), and sisters Shelby (Derek) and Judy (Rod). Predeceased by his brother Brad (pre-deceased Yvette). Randy was also the brother-in-law of Ginette (Denis), Yves (Jasmine), Micheline (Marc), Carole (Gilles), Denise, Sylvie (Yves), Renee (Kari) and Michel (Lei-Anne). He was also blessed with a large extended family, including many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly.

A true adventurer, Randy spent many years as a bush pilot, proudly serving with the Ministry of Natural Resources. He was loved by most in the MNR community all over the province- except, of course by most supervisors. His quick wit and sharp storytelling made him a fixture in camps, hangars, and kitchens across the North. His love of the skies and the outdoors defined much of his life’s work. Randy was especially proud of his years as a water bomber pilot on the CL-415, flying firefighting missions across North America. He loved to tell stories about the planes-their quirks, the missions, and of course, where the best spots were to stash the coolers.

Back on the ground, Randy’s happy place was his camp. Randy cherished his time on the water, especially when the fishing calendar told him it was a good day, and the wind came anywhere but from the North. Randy was also deeply committed to his genealogy research which played a significant role in helping multiple First Nations people obtain recognition for their Indigenous status – an accomplishment that filled him with great pride. A lifelong Montreal Canadian Fan, Randy never missed a chance to remind people of his loyalty. He would joke that he knew the Leafs would never win the Stanley Cup again in his lifetime.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Guillaume Tremblay, NP, for his support and guidance through his cancer journey for the past year. To Dr. Kendra Saari, for her compassion and support that can only be described as above and beyond. Thanks to Dr. Bonilla and the Northeast Cancer Center and The Timmins Oncology Unit, with special thanks to Sharon, Jess and Shannon. To Hilary and Ashley, who provided him with wonderful care at home. To Kelsey and Makayla, who put up with his teasing and jokes while providing him amazing care in his final days. To Brenda, who moved mountains and proved to him that his daughter was in good hands. To the Township of Chapleau, Chapleau Fire, Sudbury-Manitoulin EMS, and local mines for making efforts to get more oxygen in our time of need. To Chapleau Cree First Nation and the fire keepers for the donation of their time for the sacred fire.

His family knows that Randy touched more lives than can be summed up, and welcomes those who wish to send photos and stories to [email protected]

Randy’s life will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love for family and heritage, his quick humour, endless storytelling and his unwavering pride in his roots.

At his request, please sit on a dock and have a toast in his memory. Always Loved. Forever missed. Wheels up. Fly high. You Win.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. At Randy’s request, there will be no funeral, a sacred fire was lit in his honor on the First Nation Territory of Chapleau Cree First Nation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Canadian Heritage Bush plane Center via e-transfer at [email protected] (In Memory of Randy Corston and your name and address in the memo box) or by clicking the “Canada Helps” icon on the website (bushplane.com) and a “In Memory of” prompt will open, or to Timmins and District Hospital Foundation Oncology Department or to Health Sciences North Foundation Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated by his family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,