MAILLOUX, Claudette

Passed away suddenly at her home in White River on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the age of 77 years.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond Mailloux. Loving mother of Richard Mailloux (Debbie), Jacqueline “Jackie” Mailloux (Rungano), Marilyn Mailloux, Conrad Mailloux (Chantal) and Denis Mailloux. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Ronald Beauvais, the late Anne-Marie Desgagne (late George), Michael Beauvais (Marisa) and Linda Beauvais (late Wayne Halverson). She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of her life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion #169, White River on Friday, October 10, 2025. (time to be announced) Interment will take place following the celebration of life at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Memorial donations made to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.