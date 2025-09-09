Adult Pickleball Starts September 17th at Ecole St Joseph

Our fall season for Pickleball at Ecole Saint Joseph will be starting September 17, 2025 from 6-9 pm.

Indoor shoes must be worn. The gym floor is sparkling clean and new.

Please park on the west side of the parking lot only, the side closest to Churchill Avenue. The other side of the parking lot is for busses and drop off only. Even though we are there after school hours, the parking is strictly enforced.

Meet in the parking lot at 6 p.m. or knock on the gym door if you come later.

New players are invited to come try it out. You must sign a waiver for your one free night. After that, all players have to pay their membership fee to attend. This gives the club insurance.

We have pickleball paddles for players to borrow.

All players must have a paid up membership through Pickleball Canada. You can register online at https://pickleballcanada.org to buy your membership. Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it says Become a Member. Pick Ontario, then enter Wawa Pickleball Club. Fill in your name and contact information and pay online.

Your membership fee will be good until December 2026. Wawa Fee $30, Provincial and National fees = $22.00. Thats less than $60 for a year of pickleball fun.