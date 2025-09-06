Rock Island House Concert – Ian Tamblyn

B orn in Fort William (now Thunder Bay), Ontario, Ian Tamblyn is a Canadian folk singer-songwriter, playwright, and adventurer. He began his career in the mid-1960s, drawing influence from artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Since releasing his first demo cassette in 1971, he’s put out over 45 albums and has written more than 1,500 songs. His self-titled 1976 album won a Juno Award for its album cover design.

Beyond his musical career, Tamblyn has a strong connection to the Canadian landscape. Many of his instrumental albums are inspired by his travels to remote locations such as the Arctic, Greenland, and Antarctica. These albums often incorporate field recordings of natural sounds. He has also been recognized for his contributions to Canadian culture, including being made a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and being appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2021.

Ian has played numerous times at Rock Island and we welcome his return.

This will be the last concert of the season.

Start Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 donation + an item for the Wawa Food Bank

Location: 10 Government Dock Road